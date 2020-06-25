Lahey, Thealouise

School: Lincoln High School
Future plans: I will be attending Clark University in person this fall in Worcester, MA.
Accomplishments: I was apart of the National Honor Society, was on honor roll every semester of high school, and was in the International Baccalaureate Program. I also received an academic letter my junior year of high school.
Extracurriculars: I was in Marching band for three years, Lincoln youth symphony for my junior and senior years, and was in the pit orchestra for my schools production of The Music Man my senior year.
Favorite quote: "The sun will rise tomorrow morning. LLAP [Live Long and Prosper]" -Leonard Nimoy
Favorite memory: Pit orchestra rehearsal late at night with my friends! Having to be with the same people for long nights creating something together feels great and creates an awesome bond and fun memories.
Advice to future generations: Work hard for what you want out of high school, whether that's am incredible academic record, or to feel the young age you are. If at all possible, try to do both in a safe, healthy way. Know your boundaries, and know your strengths!
Parents' names: Julia McQuillan & Stephen Lahey