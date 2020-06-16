Future plans: College of dentistry UNL
Accomplishments: Dentist assistant program at SCC
Extracurriculars: Learn to Dream
Favorite quote: Wow! I’m glad that’s over!
Advice to future generations: Never give up!
Parents' names: Ameerah Ibrahim and Khudhur Ali