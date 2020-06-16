{{featured_button_text}}

School: Lincoln High

Future plans: College of dentistry UNL

Accomplishments: Dentist assistant program at SCC

Extracurriculars: Learn to Dream

Favorite quote: Wow! I’m glad that’s over!

Advice to future generations: Never give up!

Parents' names: Ameerah Ibrahim and Khudhur Ali

