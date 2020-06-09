Graham, Abriala

School: Lincoln High School
Future plans: Abriala wants to graduate with her RN from Bryan Medical School.
Accomplishments: Abriala has achieved her CNA license, she had a full scholarship for TCA.
Extracurriculars: Abriala was in Link crew, she was on the cheerleading team, and apart of many in school clubs.
Favorite quote: “i’m here for a good time, not a long time”
Favorite memory: Abriala’s favorite memories were the times on the cheer team, and meeting all different people when she went into highschool.
Advice to future generations: Some advice I would give to future generations is not to procrastinate. Try to get all your classes and credits done early. You will be able to relax more your last two years.
Parents' names: Nicholas Graham and Nicole Malone