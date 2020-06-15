School: Lincoln High School
Future plans: Human Services
Favorite quote: Family is everything.
Favorite memory: Just meeting all of the different friends I made and learning about other people and cultures.
Advice to future generations: Work hard because it does pay off!!!
Parents' names: Sara Sorensen and Harsem Diaz