Taylor, Tristan

School: Lincoln East High School
Future plans: I plan on studying economics within the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Accomplishments: University of Nebraska-Lincoln Regents Scholar, Honor Roll member (4 years), Academic Letter recipient (all applicable years), Band Letter recipient (4 years)
Extracurriculars: Band Member, National Honor Society member, Blue Rush Pep Band member, Computer Science Honor Society Member, Show Choir Pit Member, Modern Music Masters (Tri-M) Member
Favorite quote: "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving." - Albert Einstein
Favorite memory: All of the memories that I created with all of my friends within East's amazing band program.
Advice to future generations: Be sure to stop and smell the roses throughout life. It can be extremely easy to become caught up in the day to day activities that fill your day, but be sure to take time and enjoy where you are.
Parents' names: Angie and Tim Taylor