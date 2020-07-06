School: Lincoln East High School
Future plans: I am going to Lindenwood University in Saint Charles Missouri. I am getting my BFA in. Stage Management.
Accomplishments: 4 Theatre Honor Letters 4 Scott-Dillow Awards Spartan Challenge Award 2 Superior Rating at Nebraska High School Thespian Festival in Stage Management Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management Best Thespian Best Techie
Extracurriculars: Theatre
Favorite quote: Follow your heart but take your brain with you
Favorite memory: My favorite memory was receiving my Outstanding Achievement in Stage Management Award from Nebraska High School Theatre Academy. My family and friends were in the audience cheering me on and I felt like all my work was worthwhile. I felt like all the stress and sleepless nights were worth it.
Advice to future generations: Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that you are greater than your obstacle.
Parents' names: Shana Porter