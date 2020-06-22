School: Lincoln East High School
Future plans: Alex will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Wildlife and Fisheries.
Accomplishments: Lampert Family Scholarship UNL Change Maker Award Pepsi Scholar Scholarship Lincoln Education Association Scholarship Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home Scholarship David Distinguished Scholar
Extracurriculars: Alex was involved in the Lincoln East Marching Band, Pep Band, Prep Jazz Band, Show Choir Band, Musical Pit, and Brass Choir. He was also involved in Lincoln East Ambassadors, National Honor Society, and Tri-M Honor Society.
Favorite quote: “You miss all the shots you don’t take.” -Wayne Gretzky
Parents' names: Karl & Carrie Lautenschlager