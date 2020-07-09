Howerter, Eric

School: Lincoln East
Future plans: Eric is planning on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he will work towards a business degree. Also at the university, he will be a part of the Air Force ROTC.
Accomplishments: This summer Eric was asked to play in the 2020 High School Senior all-star showcase for soccer.
Favorite memory: Eric’s favorite memory all throughout high school was making it to state soccer in 2019 with the Lincoln East Varsity Boys team.
Parents' names: Scott and Liz Howerter