School: Lincoln East High School
Future plans: Will attend Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD, majoring in psychology or pre-law.
Accomplishments: Augustana University Trustees with Distinction Scholarship Augustana University Pro Musica Scholarship Lincoln East Band Boosters Scholarship Augustana University Honors Program Drum Major Trumpet Rank and Section Leader Nebraska All State Band (2 years) Band Letter (4 years) Academic Letter (4 years) We the People State Champions Honor Roll (4 years) American Legion Auxiliary, Cornhusker Girls State Attorney General's Youth Conference
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society Tri-M Honorary Music Society
Favorite quote: "Success isn't about how much money you make, it's about the difference you make in people's lives." (Michelle Obama)
Favorite memory: My last Nebraska State Band Association competition. I was one of the drum majors and I looked down at the marching band from my podium and saw how hard we had all worked for that last competition. It was amazing!
Advice to future generations: Don't take things for granted, hug your family as much as you can, and spread love.
Parents' names: Sonya and Jonathan Brakeman