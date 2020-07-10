Beran, Brooke

School: Lincoln East High School
Future plans: I will attend Iowa State University in Ames, IA, and major in chemical engineering. I am also a part of the First-Year Honors Program.
Accomplishments: Iowa State Adventure Award, Iowa State Engineering Merit Scholarship, Lincoln-Cornhusker Kiwanis Club Scholarship, Academic Letter (4 years), Honor Roll (4 years), National Honor Society, Cornhusker Girls State, Youth Leadership Lincoln, We the People State Champion
Extracurriculars: Softball, Track & Field, Marching Band, Pep Band, Sheridan Lutheran Church Youth Group
Favorite quote: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don't stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” -Ferris Bueller
Favorite memory: Watching our amazing girls basketball team at PBA while in the pep band, or hitting a home-run on senior night
Parents' names: John and Debbie Beran