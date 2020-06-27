Video game industry rocked by outpouring of sexual misconduct allegations

Christy Dena, a video game designer, said she and Avellone had been friendly for years when they met up at a convention in Melbourne in 2013. She went out drinking with him and a few other friends, she said in an interview, and he was “continuously buying drinks” for the group. “At every event we went to, he’d just put the company card down and buy everybody drinks,” Dena said.

The two of them went back to her hotel room, Dena said, and that the next thing she remembers is waking up next to him with no clothes on. “I remember going back to the room, but then I don’t remember much of what happened in the room at all,” she said. “And then just waking up in the morning. He said, ‘Oh, we didn’t do anything,’ but of course my clothes were off.”

Dena said she kept in touch with Avellone but wasn’t interested in pursuing any sort of relationship with him. She chose to speak up after seeing Karissa’s accusations. “When Karissa put the post out, and I read things she said, I thought, ‘Oh, this is a pattern of behavior,’ ” Dena said. “It wasn’t just me.”

She has stopped drinking as a result of this and other uncomfortable incidents involving other men at video game industry events. “It’s one of those things it took me a very long time to learn,” Dena said. “People are not in a consenting state when they’re drunk.”