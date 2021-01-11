Video coverage of protests cements readership

As racial unrest swept the nation in the days following the homicide of George Floyd in Minneapolis, rallies and protests in Lincoln drew large crowds nightly. Tensions ran high as peaceful demonstrations were coopted by vandals and violence. Employing Facebook Live, our journalists produced more than 11 hours of live coverage over three nights, giving our online audience a firsthand look at how protests played out, how law enforcement was interacting with crowds and how the city was or wasn’t enforcing a newly enacted curfew.

We gave viewers a tour of damage the morning after millions of dollars of damage was wrought by late-night rioting. We showcased the young BLM leaders organizing peaceful rallies. And we captured the chaos as police moved on crowds while attempting to disperse them after the city’s first curfew went into effect.

Reporter Chris Dunker drew special recognition from the Facebook Live crowd for the up-close look he gave viewers and the even-handed narrative he offered, even as, at one point, he was being tackled and detained by a sheriff’s deputy. We had 6,000 to 8,000 viewers following him live at times, and a community of Dunker fans offered praise and questions during his coverage.