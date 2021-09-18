Vanguard plans 3 new mutual funds, open to Personal Advisor Service investors only

For the adviser-service-only Advice Select fund, Kilbride will run an even more concentrated portfolio — and it will cost investors nearly double, with an expense ratio of 0.45% versus 0.26% for the Dividend Growth fund that he has managed for the past decade and a half.

"Pile that atop the annual fee of 0.30% for PAS [the advisory service] and it starts to add up," said Wiener, for a total fee of 0.75% annually. But that's still relatively cheap for an actively managed fund with its track record, he added.

The Scotland-based investment firm Baillie Gifford will manage Advice Select International Growth. As with Advice Select Dividend Growth, International Growth will be more concentrated and more expensive than its sibling fund. David Palmer, manager of Advice Select Global Value, will be the manager.

"It's refreshing to see Vanguard putting more stock in its under-publicized active management talent," Wiener said. "But we're stymied as to why it wouldn't use the existing Dividend Growth and International Growth funds. Why launch concentrated versions of the first two funds and then keep them restricted to a limited pool of investors? And if those distilled versions are truly better, why not make them available to everyone, even if they cost more?"