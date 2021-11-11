US rent hikes are spreading to older apartments

The biggest rent increases of the past year in the U.S. were mostly focused on higher-end properties. Now older buildings with lower-income tenants are catching up.

Rent growth in so-called Class B units outpaced that of Class A apartments from March to October, according to rental marketplace Zumper.

RentCafe.com, an online website that determines market trends, said in August the average cost of an apartment -- average size, 944 square feet -- in Lincoln is $1,052. Prices vary on location size and quality.

Class B buildings are generally older and more affordable. The rents are usually less volatile than for Class A apartments, whose rental prices collapsed in many urban areas last year as dwellers deserted city centers at the onset of the pandemic — and have since bounced back.

The new trend is making it tougher for lower-income households to afford their rents, and signals that the housing market is becoming even hotter. Renters who are priced out of more expensive apartments or homes are moving to Class B communities.