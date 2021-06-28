US personal spending stagnated in May as prices increased

The gain in the overall PCE price index in May followed a 0.6% increase a month earlier. Adjusting for inflation, spending decreased 0.4% in May after a 0.3% gain in April.

With retail sales hovering near record highs, consumption has begun shifting toward services — the biggest part of the economy. Adjusted for inflation, goods outlays fell 2%, while spending on services climbed 0.4%, the personal spending report showed. The decline in outlays for merchandise was led by the biggest drop in durable goods spending since February.

Incomes declined for a second month, falling 2% in May after surging in March when many Americans received another round of federal stimulus checks.

Inflation Concerns

The core price index, which excludes food and energy, rose 0.5% from a month earlier. The core gauge jumped 3.4% from May 2020, the biggest advance since 1991. The PCE price index climbed 3.9% from a year earlier.

Inflationary pressures have picked up meaningfully in recent months, but the year-over-year inflation metrics are distorted by so-called base effects. Because of the very weak inflation prints at the start of the pandemic, annual increases in the price metrics appear larger.