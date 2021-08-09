US job openings hit new record in June, surpassing 10 million

U.S. job openings surged in June by more than forecast to a fresh record high, highlighting businesses’ persistent struggles to hire enough workers to keep up with rebounding economic activity.

The number of available positions rose to 10.1 million during the month from an upwardly revised 9.5 million in May, the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, showed Monday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey had called for an increase to 9.27 million openings.

Faced with a snapback in consumer demand for services like travel and dining out, employers have been scrambling to fill a multitude of vacant positions, but the supply of labor remains restrained. Ongoing child care obligations, health concerns and enhanced unemployment benefits have kept some Americans from returning to the workforce.

Labor supply is expected to increase in the coming months as supplemental federal jobless benefits expire and schools reopen. That said, the rapidly spreading delta variant could delay more significant progress in labor force participation if growing health concerns spur Americans to delay returning to work.

Quits Rate