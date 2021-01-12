US job openings declined by less than forecast in November

U.S. job openings fell in November by less than forecast, indicating labor demand remained relatively steady before the resurgent virus began to weigh on employment.

The number of available positions eased to 6.53 million from a revised 6.63 million in October, according to the Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS, released Tuesday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for 6.45 million vacancies. The figure doesn’t include openings involving workers recalled from layoffs or positions only offered internally.

The decrease in job openings included fewer vacancies in the education and health services, leisure and hospitality and information industries, as well as state and local governments.

Separations, which include layoffs and quits, rose by 271,000 to 5.41 million, the highest since April. The number of quits were little changed at 3.16 million, still the highest since February. The quits rate held at 2.2%, and the rate of layoffs and discharges rose to 1.4%, the highest since June, from 1.2%.

The number of hires, which includes rehired employees, improved slightly, rising by 67,000 to 5.98 million. The hires rate held at 4.2%.