US grapples with financial pressure on bank-averse Taliban

Convincing the international community that it intends to be true to its word will be key if the Taliban’s leadership hope to gain at least tacit recognition from the U.S. and its allies as the new rulers of Afghanistan.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken may already be pressuring other nations not to recognize the group. He spoke with counterparts in both China and Russia on Monday following reports that the two nations were open to working with the Taliban.

Just last month, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi called the Taliban “a pivotal military and political force,” according to the New York Times.

The Treasury Department declined to comment on any efforts to encourage China not to provide assistance to the Taliban.

Between sanctions and failure to get international recognition, the group’s options to access cash will dwindle, and perhaps pave the way for negotiations with the U.S. and others on how to build a new government.

About 75% of public spending is financed by international aid, according to World Bank data. An illicit economy mainly made up of opium production and smuggling make up the rest. One way the international community can squeeze the Taliban is to slow or stop donor money from reaching the regime.