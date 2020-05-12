US government sees record monthly deficit of $737.9 billion

WASHINGTON — The federal government piled up a record deficit in April, traditionally a month of big budget surpluses.

The sea of red ink is being created by a drop in revenue and a massive increase in spending to fund efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government racked up a shortfall of $737.9 billion last month. That was more than three times larger than the previous record monthly deficit of $235 billion set in February.

The deficit so far for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1 climbed to $1.48 trillion.

Nancy Vanden Houten, lead U.S. financial economist for Oxford Economics, forecast the deficit for the entire budget year could hit $3.2 trillion or higher, depending on whether Congress passes more relief packages.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday unveiled a more than $3 trillion package with nearly $1 trillion earmarked for states and cities. The proposal faces uncertain prospects in the Senate.