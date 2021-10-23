US existing-homes sales rise 7%, the most in a year

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in September by the most in a year, suggesting a slight easing in home-price growth and lower mortgage rates a month earlier provided a tailwind for demand.

Contract closings increased 7% from the prior month, the most since September 2020, to an annualized 6.29 million, figures from the National Association of Realtors showed Thursday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 3.7% gain.

“Some improvement in supply during prior months helped nudge up sales in September,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “Housing demand remains strong as buyers likely want to secure a home before mortgage rates increase even further next year.”

Buyer demand, while cooling since the end of 2020 due to a limited number of affordable homes on the market, remains firm. Last month’s annualized pace was the strongest since January and above the 6.1 million median estimate in the Bloomberg survey.

The median selling price of an existing house rose 13.3% in September from a year ago to $352,800. That was the smallest annual price increase since the end of 2020.