US economy to deliver record 3rd quarter — but spiking COVID-19 cases could bring slump

The U.S. economic scorecard is set to post one mind-blowing grand slam Thursday for record growth in the third quarter. But, like much of 2020, don't be shocked if the economic bump reverts into yet another slump.
Worries are building that the COVID-19 spike in Europe possibly could foreshadow widespread shutdowns in the United States — and that would hurt economic growth.
Future rollbacks on a regional basis in the U.S. could slow things significantly, possibly contributing to a recession, especially if an alarming level of coronavirus cases continue in many communities and another giant stimulus package remains stalled in Washington.
Wall Street has had a bumpy ride this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3% over a two-day run and then faced another fallout Wednesday. Around 11 a.m. Wednesday, the Dow was down about 812 points or down another 2.96% to trade around 26,651.40 points.
Also on Wednesday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow spoke before a virtual meeting of the Detroit Economic Club to talk up President Donald Trump's economic achievements. Lower tax rates. Fewer regulatory burdens. A strong pre-pandemic economy. A strong economic rebound on track despite the virus.
“The president rebuilt the economy in many key ways," Kudlow said.
Kudlow blamed Wall Street's latest slide on the fear surrounding spikes in the virus in Europe and the concern that France, which has been very hard hit, could be about to shut down its economy to address the health crisis. French officials have warned that tougher restrictions are looming to address the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases.
No national shutdown is in the works in the U.S., Kudlow said Wednesday.
“We have no intention to advise guidance for a shutdown. We have no intention whatsoever,” Kudlow said.
Kudlow noted that 80% of U.S. businesses have opened to some extent, even though "some states haven’t gone as far as we’d like them to go."
Kudlow maintains that the growth that the U.S. economy saw in the third quarter will be ongoing as inventories keep being rebuilt.
“I continue to believe it’s a V-shaped recovery," Kudlow said. He pointed to key areas of strength including autos, housing, retail sales and business investment.
The stock market had a great run for several months, he said, going up about 50% from its bottom in March.
"New business applications and formations are soaring," Kudlow said, noting that some business owners closed down but then got back in the game by opening new companies.
The only place for some concern, Kudlow said, is the employment picture. Labor markets, he said, aren't recovering as fast.
"We’ve got 50% back to work, which is wonderful, terrific, but there’s still a lot of hardship out there," Kudlow said.
Hard hit areas continue to be jobs at restaurants, the hospitality industry and small business. The next stimulus package needs to help the airlines, address unemployment benefits and find ways to help schools stay open, he said.
“The employment story is good but we want it to be better. We’re not going to stop until it gets better.”
Kudlow said the U.S. economy is expected to do fine in the fourth quarter, posting solid annualized gains that could be in the 5% to 10% range.
Overall, he said, the U.S. economy could prove fairly resilient in 2020 after the "economy was hemorrhaging" in the spring.
He told the economic club that the real gross domestic product could only be down 1% or less from the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter of 2019.
He said growth in 2021 could be in the 4% to 6% range.
“I like where the economy is. I like the momentum," Kudlow said.
“I’m basically saying don’t change horses in midstream, and I am optimistic about the economy," Kudlow told the economic club.
How stimulus money helped the surge
Third quarter growth for the nation's gross domestic product — the value of goods and services produced across the economy — is projected to show an annualized surge in the 30% range when the official numbers are released Thursday — just five days before the hotly contested presidential election on Tuesday. It is the last significant economic statistic to be released before Election Day.
The economy was rocking it during much of the summer, as many consumers spent millions of dollars in federal stimulus cash by stocking up on groceries, health and beauty products, athleisure clothing and other goods. Some even went out and put the extra cash toward a down payment on a new or used car.
U.S. households overall reported spending about 40% of their stimulus checks, on average, with about 30% of that money saved and another 30% used to pay down debt, according to an October report by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Economists speculated that even more money was not spent, in part, because the pandemic-induced lockdowns in various areas closed many stores, restaurants, theaters and other businesses. Travel also wasn't much of an option for consumers who feared contracting the virus.
Trump has touted the pending Thursday announcement in recent days on the campaign trail by talking up a "phenomenal record setting third quarter."
"We will continue our V-shaped recovery and launch a record-smashing economic boom," Trump has said, promising that 10 million jobs are expected to be created in the first 10 months of 2021.
When supporters gathered Tuesday at the Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Trump said the election comes down to voting for "a Trump boom or a Biden lockdown."
Warning signs flashing for what's next
While the summer's rebound from the major league economic fallout in the second quarter has indeed been strong, many economists have a far less optimistic outlook than Kudlow and continue to express a great deal of caution about the weeks ahead.
Jonathan Smoke, chief economist for Cox Automotive, said the U.S. economy will be flirting with a double dip recession in the fourth quarter because the country isn't going to be able to bank soon on an additional stimulus, which has run into roadblocks in Washington.
At best, Smoke said, real GDP growth could sharply decelerate to at most 1% on an annualized based in the fourth quarter.
"If the upticks we are seeing in COVID-19 cases persist, that alone could erase that slim amount of growth and tilt us into further real economic declines," Smoke said.
Things could get better or not. We could see a boom-and-then-gloom economic scenario.
"We are currently forecasting real GDP growth of 4% in 2021, but of course much depends on several very fluid factors, namely the path of COVID-19, the election outcomes, and size and timing of fiscal stimulus," Smoke said.
Right now, he said, it is possible that the recession of 2020, which officially began in February, only lasted three months. The National Bureau of Economic Research declares the start and stop dates for recessions long after the fact and has not yet released an end date for the 2020 recession.
