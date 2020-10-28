US economy to deliver record 3rd quarter — but spiking COVID-19 cases could bring slump

Hard hit areas continue to be jobs at restaurants, the hospitality industry and small business. The next stimulus package needs to help the airlines, address unemployment benefits and find ways to help schools stay open, he said.

“The employment story is good but we want it to be better. We’re not going to stop until it gets better.”

Kudlow said the U.S. economy is expected to do fine in the fourth quarter, posting solid annualized gains that could be in the 5% to 10% range.

Overall, he said, the U.S. economy could prove fairly resilient in 2020 after the "economy was hemorrhaging" in the spring.

He told the economic club that the real gross domestic product could only be down 1% or less from the fourth quarter of 2020 versus the fourth quarter of 2019.

He said growth in 2021 could be in the 4% to 6% range.

“I like where the economy is. I like the momentum," Kudlow said.

“I’m basically saying don’t change horses in midstream, and I am optimistic about the economy," Kudlow told the economic club.

How stimulus money helped the surge