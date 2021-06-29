US consumer confidence soars on upbeat views about economy

U.S. consumer confidence soared in June to a fresh pandemic high as Americans became more upbeat about the economy and job market.

The Conference Board’s index increased to 127.3 from an upwardly revised 120 reading in May, according to a report Tuesday. The June figure exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Consumers also expected inflation to pick up in the coming year.

As more vaccinations allow the U.S. to reopen in earnest, including in large states such as California and New York, optimism is growing about economic and labor market conditions. The report showed the improvement in confidence is driving a pickup in vacation plans, consistent with a shift toward increased spending on services that will help power the economy.

“While short-term inflation expectations increased, this had little impact on consumers’ confidence or purchasing intentions,” Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said in a statement. “In fact, the proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances all rose—a sign that consumer spending will continue to support economic growth in the short-term.”