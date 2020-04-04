US can learn how to beat coronavirus from China’s best practices

“In Asia, everyone wears face masks. If you’re not wearing a mask, you stand out,” Dunne said. “If you ask anyone in Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea or Japan, absolutely, they would say Americans should be wearing masks.”

The Chinese are “obsessive” about washing their hands, he said. Dunne’s office in Beijing is still permitted to have only half its staff in the building at any time.

“They do things like that and that’s it, there’s no questions asked,” Dunne said.

No hoarding, and stand back

At the peak of the outbreak, the Chinese government issued quotas on certain items, Dunne said, such as each person gets only three face masks per day.

Large banners hang over city streets reminding people how to behave during a crisis to avoid mass panic with slogans such as “Do not make up rumors. Do not believe rumors. Do not spread rumors.”

And social distancing is now commonplace and expected.

“Even during breaks, people might go out and have a cigarette, hang out under a tree together. Now they don’t. They stand far apart,” Dunne said. “For Americans, that’s not our culture.”