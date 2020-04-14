US backs contentious meat-plant changes with supply at risk

Poultry workers already suffer from high rates of on-the-job injuries, including carpal tunnel syndrome and nerve damage due to the repetitive motions required to do their jobs, a 2015 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. The concern, as the National Employment Law Project has noted, is that faster line speeds will worsen these already dangerous conditions.

“Allowing line speed waivers at a time when poultry workers are getting sick and dying around the country,” partly because “the federal government, including the USDA, has failed to require any protections for these essential workers, is so dangerous, to not only workers and their families, but to the whole community,” said Berkowitz of the National Employment Law Project.

The NPIS program allows poultry plants to run their lines at a rate of 175 birds slaughtered per minute. Standard line speeds run as fast as 140 birds per minute. The program also requires regular pathogen testing and data sharing with the USDA.

The program has been controversial since long before the pandemic. While supported by industry, it has been opposed by groups ranging from advocacy organizations like Food and Water Watch and the Humane League, as well as unions and worker safety groups like NELP. Originally proposed under the Obama administration, the line-speed change garnered so much opposition that it was not enacted. The Trump administration’s USDA reversed that decision in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0