US airlines have banned 700-plus passengers for not wearing masks

If you ignore the requirement to wear a mask on a commercial flight, you could join the more than 700 passengers who have been banned from flying on the nation’s largest airlines.

Delta Air Lines leads all carriers, having placed 270 passengers on its “no fly” list for flouting its mask policy. It’s followed by United Airlines, with 150; Spirit Airlines, 128; Frontier Airlines, 106; Alaska Airlines, 78; and Hawaiian Airlines, six.

There might be some overlap. Airline representatives said the carriers are not sharing the names of passengers with one another, making it likely that a passenger banned from one airline can continue to fly on others.

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines declined to disclose how many passengers they have banned for violating the face-covering rule.

“We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said.

In addition to the bans it has doled out, Seattle-based Alaska Airlines has issued 92 warnings, or “yellow cards,” to passengers who had to be admonished more than once on a flight for ignoring the mask policy.