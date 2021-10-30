US aid to renters picked up to $2.8 billion in September

State and local governments picked up the pace of distributing emergency rental assistance funds in September amid a push from the Biden administration to accelerate payments to households.

A program record of $2.8 billion was released last month, bringing the total to $10.7 billion, out of the $46.5 billion appropriated by Congress to prevent evictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. Treasury Department said Monday. The total covers more than 2 million payments.

The pace of rental aid distribution has accelerated in the last two months under a concerted push from the federal government following a widely-reported slow start over the first half of this year. Still, some state and local governments are lagging, including 17 states that have expended less than 15% of allocated funds.

“The numbers here show a continued acceleration that this program has had a meaningful effect in preventing the level of feared evictions, post the moratorium,” Gene Sperling, the administration’s coordinator for pandemic relief programs, said on a call with reporters. “But there are still painful gaps.”