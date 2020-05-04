UNL program asks for donations to continue hand sanitizer production

A University of Nebraska-Lincoln program that provides free hand sanitizer to Nebraska health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic is seeking donations from the public.
The program, which works in conjunction with the Nebraska ethanol industry, has provided more than 45,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to more than 500 facilities across the state, according to the University of Nebraska Foundation.
The university began producing the hand sanitizer at the Food Processing Center on UNL's Innovation Campus in April.
Green Plains Inc. has donated more than 95% of the ethanol used so far to make the hand sanitizer.
University officials are hopeful that donations from the public will help keep the program going for as long as the hand sanitizer is needed.
“With the start of this crowdfunding effort, we’re hoping even more people will step up to help so we can continue the needed production and protect Nebraska’s first responders, health care providers and others,” said Terry Howell Jr., executive director of the UNL Food Processing Center.
Members of the public can donate to the program at nufoundation.org/handsanitizer. The campaign has a $25,000 goal that it hopes to meet by May 30.
State exceeds 6,000 cases
With the addition of more than 400 new positive confirmations of the coronavirus announced Monday, Nebraska crossed the 6,000 mark.
More than half of the state's 6,083 cases are concentrated in Hall (1,281), Dakota (980) and Douglas (963) counties.
Five counties have more than 1% of their residents diagnosed with COVID-19: Dakota (4.7%), Colfax (2.3%), Dawson (2.3%), Hall (2.1%) and Saline (1.8%). All have meatpacking plants with large concentrations of positive tests.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services dashboard also indicates the state reported one new death Monday, bringing the total to 79. Additional details were not immediately available Monday evening.
