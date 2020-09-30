The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.
Board members meet every six to eight weeks. Regents are not compensated, but do receive tickets to athletic events.
Both candidates on the general election ballot are running unopposed.
Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln is seeking a third term on the board representing Lincoln and eastern and southern Lancaster County, which comprise District 1.
In District 2, which encompasses a majority of Sarpy County as well as a slice of Douglas County, Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha said he would not seek a fourth term on the board.
Two candidates advanced from the District 2 primary -- winner Mike Kennedy and runner-up Jack Stark in the three-person race -- but Kennedy later withdrew to remain on the Millard Public Schools board, leaving Stark, a former psychologist with the Husker football team, the lone candidate to appear on the ballot.
The races are nonpartisan.
District 1 regents candidate
Tim Clare
Age: 57
Occupation: Attorney, partner at Rembolt Ludtke LLP
Political party: Republican
Address: 6712 Hickory Crest Circle, Lincoln
Website: clareforregent.com
Clare was first elected to the Board of Regents in 2008 and if he is re-elected, he will be the longest-serving member of the board. He's served as the board's delegate to the West Haymarket Joint Public Agency. Clare and his wife, Amy, have five children, all of whom attended the University of Nebraska. He is running unopposed for the District 1 seat this year.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, NU President Ted Carter has announced the university will cut more than $43 million from its budget. What ideas do you have to help accomplish this task?
My role on the Board of Regents is to empower and support the president and chancellors to make localized decisions regarding our budget. Each campus has individualized priorities and the campus-level leaders are best equipped to suggest where cuts should occur. I support the steps taken by President Carter, who has led by example since being hired. We will protect our mission-critical programs and find savings that most limit the impact felt by students, faculty and staff.
NU is funded primarily through state appropriations and tuition revenue. How should NU balance being a good steward of taxpayer dollars while remaining affordable for students?
Affordability is a leading metric for me, as a member of the Board of Regents. NU can only remain affordable to students through investment from our partners in government. The best metric of our stewardship of taxpayer resources is our affordability. During my time on the board, tuition increases have lowered from an average annual increase of 8% to 3.5%. To be worthy of the taxpayer resources we utilize, we must ensure Nebraskans can afford a high-quality college education.
How should NU recruit and retain top faculty while keeping its costs under control?
In order to continue providing students with a high-quality education, NU must attract and retain top-quality faculty. In order to do so, we must close the gap on faculty compensation. Top faculty leads to economic growth and enhances Nebraska’s reputation by producing better-prepared students for the workforce and through research awards. Furthermore, we will continue to control costs by examining which programs are essential, relying on campus leaders to find savings and finding efficiencies through campus cooperation.
What role should NU play in addressing issues of racial justice in Nebraska and beyond?
The University of Nebraska should be a place where all feel welcomed and feel safe in their pursuits of higher learning, no matter their race, identity or who they love. We will continue to strive to be a leader in all things, including addressing racial equality.
What is NU’s role in growing the state?
The University of Nebraska is the economic engine of the state. It is a catalyst for people coming to Nebraska and one of the main reasons people stay in Nebraska after graduation. Our programs should be evaluated on how they serve Nebraskans -- whether through research or through readying a particular industry’s workforce -- and the role of a regent is to ensure programs are producing tangible benefit, economically and otherwise, to Nebraskans.
Why are you running and what do you want to accomplish in office?
Higher education transforms the lives of students and their families. I’m running to continue being an advocate for students and their families by keeping tuition affordable, by providing a top-quality education, focusing on retaining our talented graduates in our state, to recruit new talent to Nebraska from elsewhere, to address our state’s workforce needs so we’re economically competitive for the next century, and to help guide the University of Nebraska through uncharted waters.
