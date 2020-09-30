The University of Nebraska Board of Regents consists of eight members elected to serve six-year terms representing districts across the state.

Board members meet every six to eight weeks. Regents are not compensated, but do receive tickets to athletic events.

Both candidates on the general election ballot are running unopposed.

Regent Tim Clare of Lincoln is seeking a third term on the board representing Lincoln and eastern and southern Lancaster County, which comprise District 1.

In District 2, which encompasses a majority of Sarpy County as well as a slice of Douglas County, Regent Howard Hawks of Omaha said he would not seek a fourth term on the board.

Two candidates advanced from the District 2 primary -- winner Mike Kennedy and runner-up Jack Stark in the three-person race -- but Kennedy later withdrew to remain on the Millard Public Schools board, leaving Stark, a former psychologist with the Husker football team, the lone candidate to appear on the ballot.

The races are nonpartisan.

District 1 regents candidate

