Universal Orlando asks to reopen theme parks in June

The next step is for Demings to sign off on the plan and forward it on to Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval before the parks can open.

“I need some time to digest what has been presented today,” Demings said adding that he would likely talk with the governor’s office Friday morning.

Masks and temperature checks will be required for all employees and guests. Universal will also manage attendance at each park to ensure social distancing. Sprouls did not say, nor did documents submitted to the county, how much attendance would be limited or at what% of maximum capacity the the parks would allow.

He also outlined a series of changes the park is making to ensure safety such as not allowing employees to share wardrobes and closing play areas for children.

Post-show meet-and-greets with performers, single-rider lines and valet parking would also be suspended as part of the enhanced safety measures to limit contact between people.

Sprouls said the park will rely on team members they’re calling “ambassadors” to enforce rules.

“Those people will be everywhere,” he said. “They will be extremely visible.”

Sprouls said guests will notice changes from the moment they park.