United Airlines plans to buy 100 small electric planes for regional flights

Mesa used to operate a large fleet of 19-seat planes but “practically all 19 seat aircraft have been withdrawn from commercial service” over the past 30 years because they were too costly, Mesa said.

United and Mesa also said the electric planes would help reduce climate-changing emissions. As some consumers have grown more concerned about the environmental impact of flying, the airline industry set a target of cutting emissions in half by 2050, while United and the U.K. aviation industry said they aim to reduce net emissions to zero by that date.

Batteries don’t hold enough energy to power electric planes across the Atlantic but the technology works well for shorter trips on smaller planes, said Heart Aerospace founder and CEO Anders Forslund.

“People didn’t stop flying 19-seaters because they couldn’t fly far enough, they couldn’t pay for the maintenance of turboprop jet motors on small planes,” Forslund said.

The investment is United’s latest bet on new planes that are years from being ready to fly passengers but are designed to generate fewer emissions than traditional jets.