Union Pacific net down 9% but sees economy growing in 2021

Union Pacific Corp. cut its expenses 3%, to $3 billion, as it worked to improve productivity during the quarter.

With both the Canadian Pacific and Canadian National railroads trying to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad, Fritz said he is concerned that either deal might hurt competition if it restricts access to customers Union Pacific currently serves. Regulators at the Surface Transportation Board should scrutinize those proposed deals involving some of the large Class I railroads carefully, he said.

“What we are focused on is what the STB says the next Class I merger must provide and that is an enhancement to competition and clear improvement for all customers. For that to be true in any transaction, our current service product has to remain intact," Fritz said. “Our concern is making sure we have good operational and commercial access to all the customers that we serve currently in Mexico and in other parts whether they are near or on the CP railroad or the CN railroad.”

Fritz said he is also concerned that regulators could impose conditions on either deal that would hurt competition across the industry.

Union Pacific is one of the nation’s largest railroads, and it operates 32,400 miles of track in 23 Western states.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0