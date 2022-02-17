Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday on Wall Street as escalating worries over the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine rattled global financial markets.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks and first decline in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points and the Nasdaq composite slid 2.9%. The losses wiped out the major indexes’ weekly gains.

About 85% of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 closed lower. The technology sector was the biggest drag on the index, along with communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending. Microsoft fell 2.9%, Facebook parent Meta slid 4.1% and Nike fell 2.5%.

Bond yields fell and dragged banks lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.97% from 2.04% late Wednesday. Bank of America slid 3.4%.

Markets in Europe, which have been particularly sensitive to tensions in Ukraine, closed broadly lower.

The wave of selling came as President Joe Biden warned that Russia, which is believed to have built up some 150,000 military forces near Ukraine’s borders, could invade within days. Dignitaries raced for solutions but suspicions between East and West only seemed to grow, as NATO allies rejected Russian assertions it was pulling back troops from exercises that had fueled fears of an attack.

“We’re still at this level of inflation that is high and concerning,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. "Add on to that the uncertainty of what’s going on in Russia and Ukraine and you have some folks who just want to sit it out.”

The S&P 500 fell 94.75 points to 4,380.26. The index is now 8.7% below the all-time high it set on Jan. 3. The Dow slid 622.24 points, or 1.8%, to 34,312.03, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 407.38 points to 13,716.72.

