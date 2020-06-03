Tyson reinstates policy that penalizes absentee workers

Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest U.S. meat processor, will return to its pre-COVID-19 absentee policy, which includes punishing workers for missing work due to illness, the company confirmed in a statement to Bloomberg.

“We’re reinstating our standard attendance policy,” Tyson spokesperson Gary Mickelson said in an email. “But our position on COVID-19 has not changed: Workers who have symptoms of the virus or have tested positive will continue to be asked to stay home and will not be penalized. They will also continue to qualify for short-term disability pay so they can continue to be paid while they’re sick.”

In mid-March, Tyson said that it was “relaxing attendance policies in our plants by eliminating any punitive effect for missing work due to illness.” That will no longer be the case, as the company shifts back to its usual policy that discourages absenteeism through a point system.