TYSON GORDON

Omaha Skutt | 6-3 | Senior

Super season: Just like the Super-Stater was in football for the SkyHawks’ 13-0 Class B state championship team last November, Gordon always seemed to make the clutch play when Skutt needed it the most during its 26-0 state title basketball season. In a win over then Class A No. 5 Lincoln Pius X in late January, Gordon had 26 points, hitting 9 of 13 shots with buzzer beaters at the end of the first half and third quarter that proved to be momentum boosters. Gordon also had 26, including 10 in the pivotal fourth quarter, in the state semifinals against Mount Michael before closing out his career with 19 points and five assists in the 59-31 win over Omaha Roncalli in the state finals. Gordon led the team in scoring (17.0 points per game), rebounding (5.7 per game), assists (3.7 per game) and steals (1.5 per game), while shooting just over 50% from the field and 80% at the free-throw line. He finished his career with school records in points (1,432), assists (276) and steals (155).