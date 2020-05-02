Johnson-Brock (senior)

Football: The lone eight-man player named to the 2019 Super-State team caught 65 passes for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns as a wide receiver and made 110 tackles (11 for losses) and intercepted three passes from his linebacker spot. The three-time all-stater led the Eagles to the 2018 Class D-2 state title as a junior. Turned down a scholarship offer from Wyoming to walk on with the Huskers.