View Comments

Johnson-Brock vs. Mullen, 11.19

Johnson-Brock's Ty Hahn (7) breaks up a pass intended for Mullen's Lane Edis during the 2018 Class D-2 championship at Memorial Stadium. 

Johnson-Brock (senior)

College: Nebraska (football)

Football: The lone eight-man player named to the 2019 Super-State team caught 65 passes for 1,353 yards and 23 touchdowns as a wide receiver and made 110 tackles (11 for losses) and intercepted three passes from his linebacker spot. The three-time all-stater led the Eagles to the 2018 Class D-2 state title as a junior. Turned down a scholarship offer from Wyoming to walk on with the Huskers.

Basketball: The three-time, first-team all-stater averaged 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game this past season as Johnson-Brock reached the D-2 state tournament.

