Two deaths in rural Gage County believed to be a murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning near Blue Springs and officials believe their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The two were found after the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a residence at 628 E. Oak Road, according to a release from the patrol.

The man, identified as Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the patrol said. The woman whose body was found in the home, was identified as Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs.

Arnold failed to appear in Gage County Court Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order, prohibiting him from contact with Koch.

The investigation is ongoing. The Gage County attorney has requested autopsies, which are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

