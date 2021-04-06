Two deaths in rural Gage County believed to be a murder-suicide

A man and woman were found dead Tuesday morning near Blue Springs and officials believe their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
The two were found after the Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a residence at 628 E. Oak Road, according to a release from the patrol.
The man, identified as Jason Arnold, 49, of Blue Springs, appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the patrol said. The woman whose body was found in the home, was identified as Brooke Koch, 40, of Blue Springs.
Arnold failed to appear in Gage County Court Tuesday morning for violation of a protection order, prohibiting him from contact with Koch.
The investigation is ongoing. The Gage County attorney has requested autopsies, which are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA:
Ambrea Hoge
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
AMBREA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kylee Schindler
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLEE is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Stephanie Rubio
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
STEPHANIE is a 14 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dominic Keith Cothren
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DOMINIC is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Eliza Emelina Lussier
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ELIZA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jack Cave
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JACK is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'03" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Kieyauna Serice Medina
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
KIEYAUNA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Harris
|Date Missing:
|04-05-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DESTINY is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexandrea K Schuster
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALEXANDREA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Bella Herrman
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
BELLA is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 175 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Giselle Gonzalez
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GISELLE is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Riley
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZACHARY is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kmouri Brown
|Date Missing:
|04-04-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KMOURI is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Cory Debord
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORY is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Qlani Lonewolf
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
QLANI is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|04-03-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angelina Mariah Rivas
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANGELINA is a 17 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Audrey Renee Coup
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Papillion PD
AUDREY is a 16 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Chase A T Boyd
|Date Missing:
|04-02-2021
|Age Missing:
|23
|Current Age:
|23
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'03
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CHASE is a 23 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'03" tall and weighed 300 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
George Gvaramia
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GEORGE is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Mariion Edwards
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIION is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Dasani Nerraw Sharp
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|132
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DASANI is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 132 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Joshua Lance Pfertsh
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JOSHUA is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cameron Jacob Belk
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CAMERON is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Charlissa Faye Lasley
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHARLISSA is a 15 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Traniyah T Grimes-richard
|Date Missing:
|03-31-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|115
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TRANIYAH is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 115 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Rumbek Augustino
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
RUMBEK is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Anthony L Trotter
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANTHONY is a 15 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alycia Marie Lamontia
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALYCIA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Green eyes.
Tamron Jordan Bordeaux
|Date Missing:
|03-30-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TAMRON is a 16 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Angeles B Delaguardia
|Date Missing:
|03-29-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANGELES is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Black eyes.
Elijah A Devers
|Date Missing:
|03-28-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|178
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIJAH is a 18 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 178 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alan Alexander Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
ALAN is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'08" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aaron J Moncada Garcia
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Dakota Law Enforcement Center
AARON is a 13 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Autumn R Holloway
|Date Missing:
|03-27-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
AUTUMN is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Steven Kyle Hillman
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
STEVEN is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Hazel eyes.
Brandi Marie Claussen
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Holt CO SO O'Neill
BRANDI is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. She has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Wyatt Novak
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lancaster CO SO Lincoln
WYATT is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Rodger Ervie III Hayes
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RODGER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Maria Chaplain
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MARIA is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Saw Kapal
|Date Missing:
|03-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|95
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
SAW is a 15 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 95 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Zachary Meyer
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|310
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
ZACHARY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 310 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ajah S Lewis
|Date Missing:
|03-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
AJAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 225 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander Jene Andersen
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ALEXANDER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 145 lbs. He has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Elizabeth Marie Hetrick
|Date Missing:
|03-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|129
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ELIZABETH is a 18 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 129 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Devyn Rhaeann Davis
|Date Missing:
|03-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DEVYN is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Laina Patricia McGuire
|Date Missing:
|03-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|105
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LAINA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 105 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Robert McTizic-brown
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
ROBERT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Quinsha Rojeameria Collins
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|210
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
QUINSHA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 6'00" tall and weighed 210 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Heidi Heredia
|Date Missing:
|03-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HEIDI is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Monte R Meadows
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Green
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MONTE is a 15 year old male of unknown race. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Green hair and Brown eyes.
Destiny Reina Briones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DESTINY is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Donell Shane Wright
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|155
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DONELL is a 17 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 155 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nogolweit A Kug
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|280
|Agency:
|Lexington PD
NOGOLWEIT is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 280 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kyle M Jones
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KYLE is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Alexander J Doan
|Date Missing:
|03-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ALEXANDER is a 17 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Samantha Marie Hansen
|Date Missing:
|03-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|41
|Current Age:
|41
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|220
|Agency:
|Kearney PD
SAMANTHA is a 41 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 220 lbs. She has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Levi Cortlin Mielke
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|25
|Current Age:
|25
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Norfolk PD
LEVI is a 25 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Jamari Whiteside
|Date Missing:
|03-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
JAMARI is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isabel Hernandez
|Date Missing:
|03-14-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Scottsbluff PD
ISABEL is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Analee Constance Strimple
|Date Missing:
|03-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ANALEE is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mitchell Joseph Jackson
|Date Missing:
|03-12-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'01
|Weight:
|175
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MITCHELL is a 24 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'01" tall and weighed 175 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Cora Cyann Gilpin
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|21
|Current Age:
|21
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|American Indian Or Alaskan Native
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
CORA is a 21 year old American Indian Or Alaskan Native female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'10" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kayleigh Ausdemore
|Date Missing:
|03-10-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KAYLEIGH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jarvell Moore
|Date Missing:
|03-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JARVELL is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aisha Josephine Enriques
|Date Missing:
|02-26-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|145
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AISHA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 145 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Sariya A Pearson
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
SARIYA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tanner Fox
|Date Missing:
|02-22-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
TANNER is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Terrion Allen Jones
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
TERRION is a 16 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Kimberly Diaz
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
KIMBERLY is a 16 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Timothy James Woodruff
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|35
|Current Age:
|35
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Unknown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TIMOTHY is a 35 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Unknown hair and Blue eyes.
Sicily Bils
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'10
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SICILY is a 15 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'10" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Andrew Sd Jacobsen
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Red Or Auburn
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ANDREW is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Red Or Auburn hair and Brown eyes.
Gayler Aye
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Asian Or Pacific Islander
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|200
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
GAYLER is a 16 year old Asian Or Pacific Islander female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 200 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Nyaliem Tut
|Date Missing:
|02-21-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
NYALIEM is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Giselle A Gonzales
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Unknown
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|112
|Agency:
|Grand Island PD
GISELLE is a 13 year old female of unknown race. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 112 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jakiya Williams-clark
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
JAKIYA is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Mariana I Martinez
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
MARIANA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Vanessa Maughmer
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
VANESSA is a 18 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 140 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Nyamal Kier
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
NYAMAL is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Aniya T Young
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|4'11
|Weight:
|100
|Agency:
|Douglas CO SO Omaha
ANIYA is a 18 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4'11" tall and weighed 100 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Bradley Russell Fry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Gering PD
BRADLEY is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Tamara White-perry
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TAMARA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Isabella Buckman
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'08
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ISABELLA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'08" tall and weighed 180 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mya Watts
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|173
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
MYA is a 17 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 173 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Katherine Almgren
|Date Missing:
|02-20-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KATHERINE is a 15 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Xavier Lowman
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|12
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
XAVIER is a 12 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'06" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jason Andrew Hobbs
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|50
|Current Age:
|50
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JASON is a 50 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 160 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Klarissa Mendoza
|Date Missing:
|02-19-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|126
|Agency:
|Boys Town PD
KLARISSA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'02" tall and weighed 126 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Layne Thomas Mehser
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
LAYNE is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Khiara L Williams
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'06
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
KHIARA is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'06" tall and weighed 170 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Kole Allen Ronning
|Date Missing:
|02-18-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|130
|Agency:
|Custer CO SO Broken Bow
KOLE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 130 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Alfredo Rodriguez
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ALFREDO is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Shane Leroy Foote
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|180
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
SHANE is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'07" tall and weighed 180 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Phillip E Thomas
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|80
|Current Age:
|80
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Black
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
PHILLIP is a 80 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Black eyes.
Jesse J Owens
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'02
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
JESSE is a 14 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'02" tall and weighed 135 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Mercedez Conde-ramos
|Date Missing:
|02-17-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MERCEDEZ is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Adriyanna Gekas
|Date Missing:
|02-16-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|110
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
ADRIYANNA is a 14 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 110 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.