Twitter tests its own version of disappearing stories

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter Inc. is testing a way for users to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours — similar to Stories products offered on rival social networks — in a push to encourage people to share more often on its service.

The San Francisco-based company calls these disappearing posts Fleets — short for fleeting tweets — and wants the tool to ease the pressure of online sharing. Similar to tweets, Fleets are text-first but videos, GIFs and photos can be added.

“Some of you tell us that you’re uncomfortable to Tweet because Tweets are public, feel permanent, and have public counts,” Twitter wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. “We hope that people who don’t usually feel comfortable Tweeting use Fleets to share musings about what’s on their mind.” The test is only available in Brazil.

Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey is under threat from activist investment firm Elliott Management Group, which wants to push him out of the top job. Dorsey has two jobs — he also runs payments company Square Inc. — and Elliott thinks Twitter needs a full-time CEO.