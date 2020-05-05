Trust in CEOs has fallen during coronavirus pandemic, report says

“People who are well-off should be careful not to ask for government bailouts,” for example, private equity firms, he said. “CEOs have been remarkably shy about being in the media, and have been very heads down. They’re not really sketching the future.”

That has to change, he said, if businesses want their voices heard as the government hashes out the terms of a reopened economy.

Neha Bairoliya, an assistant professor of finance and business economics at USC said these decisions should not rest in the hands of businesses, but instead should be determined by local governments and public health authorities.

Because the current economic downturn was induced by a public health crisis, Bairoliya said she doesn’t think businesses will face the same type of criticisms about corporate greed as they did in the aftermath of the 2008 recession. “But it’s very important here to strike the right balance between protecting the vulnerable and restoring the economy,” she said.

Companies that craft plans for the future and effectively communicate — or even over-communicate — them to employees will have a leg up, said Eric Anicich, a professor studying management and social psychology of employees at USC.

“The big thing with the pandemic is the unpredictability of it,” he said. Even if furloughs and cuts are unavoidable, companies can reduce uncertainty and psychological stress by being transparent and working to hear the concerns of their staff.

