A pickup parked at the Auto Connection repair center near 21st and O streets burst into flames after a suspected break-in late Sunday afternoon.
General manager Pete Shoup said the shop became aware of the incident after a family member of an employee witnessed what looked like a break-in and reported it to the shop and Lincoln Police.
"We hauled ass … and by the time we got here, (Lincoln Fire & Rescue) was already here," Shoup said.
Shoup said he wasn't sure what caused the fire, although video surveillance caught the break-in on camera. LPD was viewing the tape on the scene Sunday.
The case is under investigation.
5 most common causes of reported house fires
What causes house fires?
#5. Smoking materials
#4. Intentional
#3. Electrical distribution and lighting equipment
#2. Heating equipment
#1. Cooking
Reach the writer at 402-473-2634 or sbelair@journalstar.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!