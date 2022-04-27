 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Triple Play: Thursday calendar

ALBUM RELEASE SHOW: 7:30 p.m., live music by Jack Rodenberg, Bourbon Theatre.

NEBRASKA WORKERS' MEMORIAL DAY VIGIL: 7 p.m., state Capitol.

"COME FROM AWAY": 7:30 p.m., performances through Sunday, Lied Center for Performing Arts.

