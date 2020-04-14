TREY McGOWENS

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 190 pounds.
Position: Guard.
Date committed: April 4, 2020.
Immediately Eligible? No.
Years of eligibility: Two.
Background: One of the most sought-after transfers available, McGowens joins King as top-10 transfers signing with Nebraska. A top-100 recruit out of high school, McGowens averaged more than 11 points per game in each of his two seasons at Pitt, and led the team in minutes played this season. He'll give NU a battle-tested player at the point guard spot.
