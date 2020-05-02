TREVOR PFEIFER
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Mullen, 3.13

Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer goes for a layup ahead of Mullen's Brendon Walker during a Class D-2 boys state tournament semifinal game March 13 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Humphrey St. Francis (senior)

College: Unknown

Football: The captain of the D-2 all-state team was a dual threat quarterback on a Flyer team that dominated almost everyone they played en route to a 13-0 state championship season. Pfeifer rushed for 614 yards and 19 touchdowns and threw for 784 more and 14 scores.

Basketball: The leading scorer on St. Francis’ state runner-up team, the only loss coming in the state finals to Falls City Sacred Heart. The first-team all-stater averaged 16.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

