Trees that are vital to Kentucky bourbon industry facing decline, report says

The white oak population will begin to decline significantly in the next 10 to 15 years without intervention, the report said.

"What's at stake is we have a lot of industries that are white-oak dependent," said Jeff Stringer, chair of the Department of Forestry and Natural Resources in the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment at the University of Kentucky. "If this trend continues there'll start to be a shortage in the supply chain."

Stringer helped found the White Oak Initiative, and UK and the American Forest Foundation developed the assessment and conservation plan released by the initiative.

The organization is trying to get the word out now about the potential decline because of the lead time needed to turn it around. It can take a white oak tree 60 to 80 years to grow to the minimum size for use in wood products.

White oaks are widespread, with a range of more than 104 million acres, but face decline for a number of reasons, according to the report.

One is changes in forest management, including fire suppression.