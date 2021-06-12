Treasury yield decline puts downward pressure on mortgage rates

“There really is little reason for the decline in Treasurys,” Naroff said. “Inflation is not going away, growth is strong and the economy is just starting to fully reopen. I expect a rebound in Treasury rates, so any mortgage rate declines will likely be temporary.”

What you can do to secure a smooth — and profitable — refinance

Mortgage rates have risen from the all-time lows set in January, but there’s still time to refinance your mortgage. Here are three pro tips:

-Shop around: The best deals go to borrowers who compare mortgage offers. By getting at least three quotes, you can save thousands of dollars over the life of the loan.

-Consider a rate lock: Lenders typically extend rate locks for 30 to 60 days, meaning you won’t have to pay more if rates go up before your loan closes. These aren’t normal times, though, and many refinances aren’t closing within 30 to 60 days, so make sure your lender is willing to extend your rate lock if your deal is delayed.

-Keep your credit score tight: Now isn’t the time to miss a payment, take on new debt or otherwise do anything to lower your credit score. Lenders are being especially strict about borrowers’ credit histories.

