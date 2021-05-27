Watch Now: Safe Travels — Midwest Adventures

Tags
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.
When book club member Mary Nelson told the group she planned to donate a pair of Alaska Railroad tickets to a silent auction, she got a surprise.
The European Union has reached a deal approving COVID-19 certificates that would help reopen nonessential travel across the 27-nation bloc this summer.
A travel site reports that as Americans are getting heavier, airlines may have to revisit how much cargo each plane is carrying for safety's sake.
For those of us who remain disappointed our vaccines haven’t yet given us superpowers beyond Covid-19 protection, there’s still a chance we’ll get to fly whenever we want: United Airlines’ latest sweepstakes offers vaccinated MileagePlus members an opportunity to win free flights for a year. United announced Monday in an email to its frequent flier […]
Traveling with a baby often means lugging tons of supplies. And if baby gear gets lost or damaged along the way it can be a real headache. A travel insurance policy can protect costly items like baby equipment that gets lost, damaged or stolen. Travel Insurance Coverage for Baby Equipment When you’re traveling with an […]
Just as the fitness industry wants to sell you equipment and supplements that you don’t actually need, the travel industry likewise promotes plenty of products that seem intriguing. If you’re…
If you don’t fly often or you’re a first-time flyer, going to the airport can already feel like you’re entering a new universe of moving walkways, long hallways and gates…
Take your pick — Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, the Mandalorian, Star Wars Stormtroopers, Disney princesses, etc.
It's known as the “Mother Road” of the U.S. Here's a list of 50 Route 66 attractions for any traveler looking to make the eight-state road trip.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.