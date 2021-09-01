Three decades of Husker travel, from buying OU season tickets to calling off trips

“We’ve done all the big 1990s games,” he said. “We had 800 people travel to the Rose Bowl, 500 go to Notre Dame. We used to have 300 people go to Kansas, because it was so easy.”

Kansas wasn’t the only quick trip when Nebraska was in the Big 8 and Big 12. Conference games outside of those with Texas schools were all in comfortable proximity to Lincoln.

“The Big 12 was much easier to get to. Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and even Missouri were close enough to get down and back in a day,” Glenn said. “And Colorado was a nice trip. Even Oklahoma and Oklahoma State weren’t that bad, six or seven hours. Now with the Big Ten, you’ve just about got to fly.”

The move to the Big Ten put a damper on Husker group travel. A decade in the doldrums on the field largely put an end to it.

“That hurt a lot,” Glenn said of the Big Ten move. “And having a (so-so) 20-year run, especially the last seven or eight years, has hurt traveling. There just wasn’t the excitement or interest.”

So Glenn, who gave up his Oklahoma tickets when Nebraska moved to the Big Ten, hasn’t put together a package for the Sept. 18 clash in Norman or for any other game this season.