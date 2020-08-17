Sofia Saric: Loving Nebraska in 70 stops

My eyes stung from tear gas being launched near the neighboring police department while unpacking my bags at the Magnolia Hotel in Omaha, where I spent my first night in Nebraska.
I'd later find out James Scurlock was fatally shot that night, just blocks away. Amid the chaos outside, a bride in a dress with a long train and her new husband nervously sipped cocktails in the hotel lobby on their wedding night.
I knew then there would not be a dull moment during my summer as a Journal Star intern.
Despite waking up the next morning and feeling how most people in this country have felt for much of the year — generally uneasy and down — I never wavered in my decision to come to Middle America. I still wanted to make the most of being in my new surroundings, a state that was mostly new to me.
Businesses were either boarded up or closed that Sunday because of COVID-19 and the protests, which began just days earlier. A small, well-curated bookstore, The Next Chapter, was one of the few places open. It was the bubbly woman ringing me up who recommended the Nebraska Passport.
For someone who is a list fanatic, the Nebraska Passport is a guidebook mecca.
The tourism program is designed to showcase hidden gems in art, shopping and food across the state, with visitors getting a stamp for each place they visit. Prizes are also offered for completing a certain number of stops.
I am no stranger to guides, having traveled to Nebraska once before in the hunt to complete another list, “Roadfood: An Eater's Guide to the 1,000 Best Local Hot Spots and Hidden Gems Across America.” Nebraska was one of the best stops along my food journey, with great restaurants including Shirley's Diner (Omaha), Taco Town (Scottsbluff), and Crystal Cafe (South Sioux City). Those experiences were part of the reason I sought out internships here.
While exploring everything from farmland to cities in completing the Passport, there was a Nebraska uniqueness that was noticeable to this outsider.
I grew up in Burbank, California, and spent my first two years of college at San Francisco State University. I then transferred to Boston University to finish the last two. After experiencing both coasts, it seemed appropriate to try and make my way to the middle.
At my first Passport stop, Lo Sole Mio Ristorante Italiano in Omaha (which stopped participating in the program shortly after it started), the waiter was extremely talkative, continuously expressing genuine concern over my dining experience.
She explained manners in which to use olive oil for nearly 2 minutes and appeared devastated when I declined the fresh ground black pepper. I was annoyed by her overbearing attentiveness until I realized that I was simply unaccustomed to such relentless niceness.
"Nebraska Nice" isn’t just a retired tourism slogan. In all of my experiences, people here are kinder.
There were lots of firsts for me. I had never heard of a bierock, a cabbage burger, a Runza sandwich or any variation in between.
The rest of the country is ignorant of this comfort food, and I actually miss the days when I was in the dark about this regional delicacy because it will soon be out of reach — unattainable.
The best version I had was at Sehnert’s Bakery and Bieroc Café in McCook.
The general lack of skyscrapers and mountains makes the sky feel bigger here. The lightning fiercely striking during a storm creates a strobe effect in the clouds like something you'd see in a movie. Yet even the storms here have a sweetness to them. It mostly rains at night, so the downpours don't ruin the day.
Speaking of lightning, I had never seen a lightning bug in person until, all of a sudden, they started glowing outside my apartment. One night, while driving near a farm on an unlit road, thousands of fireflies shimmered, illuminating the sky. I stopped in the middle of the road to watch.
Among my many obsessions this summer was my search for the best ranch dressing, which ended at the family-owned Madrid General Store, where the pinnacle of this heavenly white sauce is packaged in mason jars among other Amish and Mennonite specialties.
Full disclosure: I use ranch on all foods to an appalling extent, but this homemade version is so top notch that I rationed it to ensure it would last through the summer.
All of Nebraska's unpaved highways and dirt roads make navigating this place oddly exciting. There are so many unique routes, each leading to something or someplace that would be difficult for the unfamiliar to locate a second time.
The drive to the Hudson-Meng Education and Research Center in Crawford is a prime example. The Passport stop requires driving through rocky, winding terrain for almost 10 miles.
After a lifetime investigating the unknown with my horror-fanatic mom, I am well-versed in cryptozoology and designated haunts. The Bigfoot Crossroads of America Museum and Research Center in Hastings is a highly authentic experience, compared to other more touristy spots like The Mothman Museum in West Virginia or the Cryptozoology Museum in Maine. The homegrown exhibit is jam-packed with relics, and the owner, who dedicated their life to hunting Bigfoot, gives the grand tour.
But with 70 stops on the Passport, there were bound to be some unpleasant experiences.
Being a Californian with New Yorker parents, I was fully prepared to fly off the rails with a rant about two particularly bad Passport stops, but decided to refrain in the spirit of the Omaha waiter and the many other considerate people I encountered during my journeys.
Imagine this: A person making my ice cream sundae dropped the top scoop on the counter, and then proceeded to pick it up with bare hands and smash it back into place.
“Do you mind?” they said, before serving it.
I would have been horrified on a normal day, but my disgust reached new limits considering we are in the midst of a pandemic.
I wrote this off as an ice cream anomaly, until my trauma reemerged about two weeks later during another experience at a different destination. I'll spare you the details, saying only it had to do with a barehanded fist full of Rolos on a humid day.
Also, I couldn’t get behind putting cream cheese on everything, as Nebraskans seem to love, or learn to appreciate the famous fried fish flap sandwich at the Joe Tess Place in Omaha. I still have no idea what a fish flap is.
But, whether it be to win a boatload of free goodies or feel the accomplishment of stamping a newly visited place, I recommend this adventure to everyone. It is unlike anything available in other states. There's some time and travel involved, but the drive offered the discovery of a love for Nebraska.
In between exploring, I also found time to fit in some work. I feel fortunate the Lincoln Journal Star took a chance on a West Coast girl during a period when many student internships were canceled, giving me the opportunity to help cover some of the most newsworthy events of my lifetime.
A lot of the news was disheartening, either about coronavirus cases and deaths, the pandemic’s effect on businesses or the extent of racism in this country in the light of George Floyd’s death and the protests that followed.
All of this made the Passport stand out as a shining reminder of all that is still good in Nebraska and in general.
A life filled with corn, kind individuals, long drives, fireflies and meat enclosed in warm bread is a life worth living.
