Sofia Saric: Loving Nebraska in 70 stops

A founding member of Southern Avenue, which was nominated for a 2019 Grammy for their album “Keep On,” Tikyra Jackson is stepping out from behind her drum kit to promote her solo single, “No More Fear.” Inspired by the worldwide protests to denounce George Floyd’s death, Jackson went all out on the track, playing the instruments herself and singing lead vocals. An avid traveler, she says her career has taken her to so many wonderful places. “I was 19 years old when I began touring with Southern Avenue and our journey together has led us to the most serene, beautiful destinations,” says Jackson, 25. “It’s about a 15-hour drive from Memphis to the mountains and the bluest skies I’ve ever seen in Colorado. It has become my favorite place on Earth.” Fans may follow her on Instagram and Twitter (username @TikyraDrums) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/TikyraMusic/).