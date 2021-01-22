Sisters on the Fly empowers women through outdoor activities

For Hall, the club has been much more than just new outdoor experiences. While a member, she discovered she had breast cancer. “The camaraderie of the sisters I would have otherwise never met meant the world to me,” she says. “They were the collective ‘rock’ I could lean on.”

In addition to several yearly national events, a “sister/wrangler” in each state organizes local activities. While centered on outdoor adventures such as fly fishing (of course), horseback riding and hiking, activities have expanded to just about any activity a sister wants to sponsor. Included have been such diverse interests as ukulele lessons and mushroom foraging.

"The idea was always to get women into the outdoors. We did not start out to empower women, but it sure as heck ended up that way,” Sussman says. “They learn to do things they’ve never done before. It is empowering. I think the biggest thing is they learn they can do things they’ve always wanted to do with the support of women behind them.

“Last year, we had over 1,000 different events,” Sussman adds. “The idea is to bring your girlfriends along, get out and do something fun and different and beautiful and new.”