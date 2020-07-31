'Love is not tourism' — coronavirus travel bans keep loved ones apart for months

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For Jocelyn Herstein, the world seemed a lot smaller when she could hop on a plane and be anywhere or with anyone in less than 24 hours.

That world has gotten quite a bit bigger over the past several months, with many countries closing airports and borders with little advance notice and airlines drastically reducing the number of flights because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those changes have left people such as Herstein, who lives in Lincoln but has a German fiance living in Switzerland, bearing the brunt of the travel restrictions.

"There are women who are pregnant or about to give birth, and their significant other can't be there for the birth of their child," Herstein said. "People can travel for vacation, but can't be reunited with their loved ones."

The United States has been under the most extreme travel advisory, Level 4, advising people to avoid international travel because of COVID-19 since March 31.

"If you choose to remain overseas, you should be prepared to remain where you are for the foreseeable future," the U.S. Department of State said in its travel advisory.