Looking to get away? Adventureland is open, and Worlds of Fun sets reopening date
Looking to get away? Adventureland is open, and Worlds of Fun sets reopening date

Worlds of Fun roller coaster

Worlds of Fun has more than 50 rides and attractions. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF KANSAS CITY CONVENTION & VISITORS ASSOCIATION

Nebraska families accustomed to a summer theme park getaway can start to plan their annual roller-coaster ride.

Some regional amusement parks are reopening, with new rules and procedures in place, after being forced to delay their seasons due to COVID-19.

Adventureland Park, located just outside of Des Moines, Iowa, reopened Friday at 50% capacity.

Officials said that based on attendance numbers from recent years, the park should be able to operate with little disruption for guests this month, even with capacity limitations in place.

Among rules are that guests will be seated on rides with others in their group, and some attractions remain closed.

The adjacent water park, Adventure Bay, has yet to reopen.

Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, plans to welcome guests on June 22, but with strict reopening guidelines.

The park will initially open to only those holding season passes. Daily ticket sales are not expected to begin until July, officials said in a news release.

Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all Worlds of Fun visitors, and guests must schedule their visit in advance through the park's website.

Worlds of Fun guests will be required to wear masks at all times. It's unclear what, if any, Oceans of Fun attractions will be open.

Elitch Gardens, the Denver theme park, has not yet announced plans to reopen.

The regional openings mirror what is happening with some of the larger theme parks nationwide.

Universal Orlando became the first of Orlando's major theme park resorts to reopen last week, the Associated Press reported. 

Walt Disney World plans to welcome back visitors next month.

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Five Lincoln public pools — Arnold Heights, Ballard, Belmont, Irvingdale and Woods — will open to the public in a limited capacity on June 15.

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

