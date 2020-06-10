Looking to get away? Adventureland is open, and Worlds of Fun sets reopening date

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska families accustomed to a summer theme park getaway can start to plan their annual roller-coaster ride.

Some regional amusement parks are reopening, with new rules and procedures in place, after being forced to delay their seasons due to COVID-19.

Adventureland Park, located just outside of Des Moines, Iowa, reopened Friday at 50% capacity.

Officials said that based on attendance numbers from recent years, the park should be able to operate with little disruption for guests this month, even with capacity limitations in place.

Among rules are that guests will be seated on rides with others in their group, and some attractions remain closed.

The adjacent water park, Adventure Bay, has yet to reopen.

Worlds of Fun in Kansas City, Missouri, plans to welcome guests on June 22, but with strict reopening guidelines.

The park will initially open to only those holding season passes. Daily ticket sales are not expected to begin until July, officials said in a news release.

Health screenings and temperature checks will be required for all Worlds of Fun visitors, and guests must schedule their visit in advance through the park's website.